Massachusetts restaurants can now operate with no capacity limits

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, restaurants in Massachusetts were open without capacity limits now that the state has moved into Phase 3, Step 2 of the reopening plan.

Under this next step, restaurants will now also be able to host live musical entertainment.

“It’s been a really tough year obviously for everybody and we couldn’t have done it without, first of all, I have an incredible staff. We are moving in the right direction, so if you haven’t been in a while, stop by. We are doing everything that we have to to keep everybody safe,” Santaniello said.

22News spoke with the co-owner of the Federal Restaurant Group, Ralph Santaniello.

He said they are excited to continue making the dining experience safe and enjoyable for their customers and employees. Santaniello added that increasing their occupancy within their restaurants will make a big difference.

Under the new phase, restaurants will still be required to maintain six-feet for social distancing, and still be limited to six people per table, and tables can only be occupied for 90 minutes.