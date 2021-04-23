Massachusetts resumes use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine after CDC, FDA lift pause

(WWLP) Massachusetts has resumed the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Friday, following the CDC and FDA’s decision to continue its use despite reports of blood clots.

According to Kate Reilly, spokeswoman for the state’s COVID-19 Response Command Center, the Department of Public Health is notifying all providers they may resume administering the J&J vaccine, effective immediately.

Reilly stated, “The federal government had recommended the pause out of an abundance of caution due to an extremely rare condition reported in a small number of individuals nationwide, and the Administration appreciates their careful review of this matter.”

On April 13, both the CDC and the FDA ordered a pause of the use of the J&J vaccine in order to review data involving cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals who received the vaccine.

A CDC expert panel voted to continue to use of the vaccine Friday afternoon, followed by the FDA also giving the green light, citing its benefits outweigh the risks.

Healthcare providers administering the J&J vaccine are advised to review the vaccine’s information for recipients, which has been revised to include information about the risk, which has occurred in a small number of people who have received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals are encouraged to reach out to their healthcare provider if they have received the J&J vaccine and have concerns. Those worried about which vaccine is right for them are also encouraged to call their doctor.

As of Friday, April 23, Massachusetts has fully vaccinated more than 2.1 million residents, and remains a national leader on vaccine distribution.