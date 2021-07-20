Massachusetts RMV announces annual low plate lottery

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has announced that they are taking applications for the 2021 Low Number Plate Lottery online.

This year’s lottery has 200 low number plates available for contestants to potentially win. Those interested in entering the lottery do not have to pay a fee to enter. However, the winners will have to pay the required fees associated with changing or updating your license plate. Some of this year’s plates include:

210

2762

1H

24L

F1

J25

X25

A full list of the rules for the lottery can be found below or on the RMV’s website.

The deadline to apply is August 27, 2021, and, if selected for a low number plate, contestants will be notified after the virtual drawing takes place on September 8, 2021.

Lottery Rules and Eligibility Requirements