Massachusetts RMV announces annual low plate lottery

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has announced that they are taking applications for the 2021 Low Number Plate Lottery online.
This year’s lottery has 200 low number plates available for contestants to potentially win. Those interested in entering the lottery do not have to pay a fee to enter. However, the winners will have to pay the required fees associated with changing or updating your license plate. Some of this year’s plates include:
- 210
- 2762
- 1H
- 24L
- F1
- J25
- X25
A full list of the rules for the lottery can be found below or on the RMV’s website.
The deadline to apply is August 27, 2021, and, if selected for a low number plate, contestants will be notified after the virtual drawing takes place on September 8, 2021.
Lottery Rules and Eligibility Requirements
- The 2021 Low Number Plate Lottery is online submission only.
- Only one entry per applicant will be accepted, regardless of the number of active registrations the applicant has.
- An applicant must be a Massachusetts resident with a currently active, registered, and insured passenger vehicle.
- Companies/corporations may not apply.
- MassDOT (Registry of Motor Vehicles, Highway, Mass Transit, and Aeronautics) employees, including contract employees, and their immediate family members are not eligible. (“Immediate family member” refers to one’s parents, spouse, children, and brothers and sisters.)
- Requests for specific plate numbers will not be honored. Eligible applicants will be considered for all plates listed. Plates will be awarded in the order in which they are listed on Mass.Gov/RMV.
- An applicant’s registration and license cannot be in a non-renewal, suspended, or revoked status at the time of entry, the time of the drawing, or the time of the plate swap. As such, an applicant must not have any outstanding excise taxes, parking tickets, child support, warrants, or unpaid E-ZPass/ Fast Lane violations.
- Online entries must be completed by the end of day on August 27, 2021.
- By law, lottery winners must be announced by September 15, 2021. Lottery results will be available on the RMV website: Mass.Gov/RMV
- All winners will be notified by the RMV in writing with instructions on how to transfer their current registration to their new lottery plate. Winners will have until December 31, 2021, to swap their plates. Unclaimed plates will be forfeited after December 31st and the 25 selected alternate winners will then be notified as to what lottery plate they won. Plates will be registered to the winning applicant only.
- All plates remain the property of the RMV even after registration.
- All information received, including names of all applicants and the list of winners, is subject to release in accordance with the Massachusetts Public Records law.