Massachusetts RMV begins virtual appointments for suspension reinstatement hearings

(WWLP) – Hearing appointments to begin reinstating driver’s licenses that have been suspended due to out-of-state violations are now available online.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles began its online process for customers to schedule virtual suspension reinstatement hearings and to upload required documents. This new scheduling tool was developed to increase the number of virtual hearings available each week and to provide flexible service options that focus on safe distancing for customers and staff.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), suspension hearing appointments can be scheduled up to 30 days in advance by visiting the RMV’s Online Service Center and following these steps:

Visit Mass.Gov/myRMV and select “Make or Cancel a Hearing Reservation.”

Log in to your profile to select a date and time for your hearing to be held over the phone.

Upload all relevant documents.

Follow the rest of the steps to complete your reservation.

The RMV will call customers, using either 857-368-8000 or a restricted number, on their scheduled date and time of the hearings.

MassDOT states that customers submit clearance requests and required documentation. Customers without internet access have the option to walk-in Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and request suspension hearings at the following locations: