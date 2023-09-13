PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has expanded its hours and road test locations due to the increase in driver’s license applications.

The Work and Family Mobility Act went into effect at the start of July which allows qualified state residents to apply for a driver’s license, regardless of immigration status. The RMV announced Wednesday the additional locations for road tests and for Saturday hours for customers who need to conduct in-person transactions.

The RMV service centers in Pittsfield, Fall River, and Leominster have Saturday appointments available for learner’s permits, driver’s licenses, and ID transactions. Customers can schedule appointments online at mass.gov/myRMV.

Additional locations now offer Class D road tests by appointment at the following:

AAA North Andover, 75 Turnpike Street (Route 114), North Andover

AAA Rockland, 900 Hingham Street, Rockland

AAA Somerset, 869 G.A.R. Highway, Somerset

DCR Simoni Skating Rink, 155 Gore Street, Cambridge