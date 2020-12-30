Massachusetts RMV locations to continue senior hours through January

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will continue its Wednesday service hours for customers 75 and older into January.

The designated service hours began on September 2nd to accommodate senior citizens with safe social-distancing protocols. The service hours will continue through the month of January at 17 locations, including Springfield, Greenfield, Pittsfield and North Adams.

Below are the options for seniors to renew by appointment:

If you are a AAA member, you may make a reservation now to renew your driver’s license/ID at a AAA location. You can schedule your visit here.

If you are not a AAA member, visit Mass.Gov/RMV to make a reservation to renew at an RMV Service Center. Select the Seniors License Renewal option on the Make/Cancel a Reservation transaction tab.

Email the RMV for assistance to renew: MassDOTRMVSeniors@dot.state.ma.us

Call the RMV at 857-368-8005.

Individuals 75 and older are required by state law to renew their Massachusetts driver’s license in person.