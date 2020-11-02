Massachusetts RMV ongoing backlog of license suspensions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local lawmaker has sent a letter to the RMV, asking what they need from the state government in order to stop erroneous license suspensions.

Senator Eric Lesser told 22News, thousands of people in the state are having their licenses suspended, for minor out of state tickets or infractions they settled years ago.

In 2019, the RMV revealed that they had a backlog of out of state violations that hadn’t been reviewed and processed in Massachusetts. One of those violations belonged to Vlodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield. He is accused of killing 7 motorcyclists in a crash in New Hampshire last year.

An audit found that a Massachusetts RMV employee missed an opportunity to revoke his license after a drunk driving arrest in Connecticut prior to the deadly New Hampshire crash.

Now, the RMV is working to clear that backlog by processing out of state violations.

Senator Lesser said this is taking away people’s ability to drive to work or school, and take care of their families.

“It’s coming up on the RMV system as a 15-year-old unpaid ticket. Then, you try to appeal the decision to try to revoke your license or suspend your license, and you’re just on deaf ears. We have people who have called every day for months with no response trying to appeal those suspensions.” Senator Eric Lesser

Senator Lesser said he expects the RMV to clear the back log correctly, or ask for help to get it done the right way.

22News has contacted the RMV to find out why these licenses are being suspended and have not yet heard back.