Massachusetts RMV pauses transactions to make online upgrades

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts RMV will be upgrading their system which will shutdown some of their services through Sunday afternoon.

According to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, due to the migration to new infrastructure platform, no vehicle inspections, no transactions possible on mass.gov/RMV from 1 a.m. Saturday to 12 p.m. Sunday.

Vehicle owners who have a an inspection sticker expiring in November can visit a service station by Monday. More than 40 online transactions can be conducted after the migration.

“The pause in conducting transactions is a necessary step in order for the Registry to be successful in migrating to a new infrastructure platform,” said Registrar Colleen Ogilvie. “We apologize to customers who are inconvenienced and encourage the public to take advantage of transaction opportunities and vehicle inspections at another time.”

The new platform is designed to better manage customer service and improvements to the online performance and is scheduled to be upgraded during minimal impact to customers and business partners.