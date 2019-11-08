Massachusetts RMV services unavailable this weekend due to system upgrades

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If your Veterans Day weekend involves car shopping, don’t expect to drive that new ride off the lot the same day because RMV services are going offline this weekend.

The RMV’s system will be down beginning Friday and through Monday, for technology upgrades which that’s going affect nearly all the agency’s services.

If you need to get your car inspected, you’ll have to wait until Tuesday of next week. The RMV is shutting down its system for technology upgrades. Drivers won’t be able to complete in-person or online services during the upgrade.

This includes no registration or licensing services, no safety or emissions inspections, and no RMV internet transactions or phone services.

John Mahoney told 22News, “No it sounds really inconvenient. I was hoping to get my car inspected this weekend.”

Long weekends are a common time for people to go car shopping, and with Veterans Day on Monday, this weekend is no different. 22News stopped by Marcotte Ford in Holyoke.

“So, nothing about the buying experience,” said Mike Marcotte, president of Marcotte Ford. “We just can’t register a vehicle on Saturday or Monday, and we won’t be able to do a sticker until 7 a.m. on Tuesday but then it’s back to regular business and we can help out in the intermediate time so it makes it smooth for the customer.”

The RMV is converting 1.4 billion records to a new online system. The RMV will reopen for business on Tuesday at regularly scheduled times.