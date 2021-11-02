Massachusetts RMV to migrate system

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts RMV will be migrating their system which will shutdown some of their services next weekend.

According to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, the migration will be conducted beginning at 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 13 through 12 p.m. Sunday, November 14. During this time, no online transactions or state inspections will be able to done.

The deadline for REAL ID driver’s licenses has been extended to May 3, 2023 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Travelers will need a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, or another TSA-acceptable form of identification, for domestic air travel and to enter certain federal facilities.

Avoid third party sites pretending to be the RMV! The only safe site to perform a transaction is https://t.co/urZJtt812J. pic.twitter.com/TiAYzlFUFJ — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) November 2, 2021

The Massachusetts RMV is also warning consumers to ensure they are visiting the official RMV site. The web address is Mass.gov/RMV. You can confirm that if you see the MA state seal present. The RMV says they also do not charge fees for forms accessible on their website.