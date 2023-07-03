SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s now possible for undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts, to obtain driver’s licenses, without having to prove their status.

The law was passed by the Legislature after two decades of debate. And Monday was the first day the Massachusetts RMV was open for appointments, including the Springfield location.

“We have had a successful launch of the Work and Family Mobility Act, with many newly-eligible customers taking the first steps toward getting their driver’s licenses and making our roads and communities safer,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re grateful to the hardworking RMV staff who went above and beyond to welcome customers and provide them with information and assistance in multiple languages to ensure a smooth process.”

Over 42,000 learner’s permit appointments have been requested in the state, since the Work and Family Mobility Act went into effect on Saturday. It is expected they’ll have to go through the same process to obtain a five-year Standard (Class D or M) license, like a permit and road test, and pay standard translation fees. These permit tests are made available in 35 languages.

22News talked with the registrar of motor vehicles, Colleen Ogilvie about this new law. “Being issued state government credentials validate their ability to move about the economy and society,” said Ogilvie. “Nothing will look different or call them out in our system of record. We continue to look at and make any necessary changes to our commitment to privacy.”

Informational resources include the following:

An informational website, Mass.Gov/WFMA, which includes helpful information on the WFMA, details identification requirements and outlines steps that must be undertaken by eligible individuals to get a Standard Class D or Class M driver’s license, including successfully passing a vision screening, and scheduling separate appointments for a learner’s permit and road test.

A special informational phoneline, 857-368-WFMA (9362), to hear messaging in multiple languages.

to hear messaging in multiple languages. Frequently Asked Questions and a public flyer for customers as they prepare their applications.

With this new law, comes materials, permits, and interpreters in 15 to 100 languages. Ogilvie says currently 14 manuals have been translated and a French copy is still in the process. The call center staffing and staffing at customer service centers have also increased by 50 percent.

Along with expanded hours of operation at many locations to include Saturdays and some evening hours. The number of road test examiners has even doubled.

“We are grateful to Governor Healey’s Administration for implementing this law after years of debate and for dedicating significant resources to support the RMV in preparing to serve our new applicants with multilingual accessibility,” said Chrystel Murrieta Ruiz, co-chair of the Driving Families Forward Coalition, which helped to pass the WFMA.

“Ultimately, this is about helping the young man who can finally get to work safely with his license, or the immigrant mom who can now pick up her kids from school without fear,” added Lenita Reason, co-chair of the Driving Families Forward Coalition. “Everyone deserves the right to safe transportation.”

How to prepare for the application process, according to the Massachusetts RMV:

1. Appointments are required: You will need to make two separate appointments to take your learner’s permit exam and take a road test. Walk-ins will not be available. Make your appointment online at Mass.Gov/myRMV. Appointments will fill up fast at popular RMV locations (Haymarket, Watertown, Brockton, for example), so consider expanding your location preferences to find more availability.

2. Prepare your documents: Before your appointment, be sure to gather proof of identity; proof of date of birth; and documents proving Massachusetts residency. For the expanded list of acceptable documents, see Mass.Gov/WFMA. If any documents are not in English, the RMV will require the document to be accompanied by a certified English translation.

3. Standard fees apply: Costs are $30 for a learner’s permit exam fee, $35 for a road test fee, and $50 for a Class D driver’s license fee. The RMV encourages applicants to pay online in advance at Mass.Gov/myRMV.

4. Study and practice driving: Learn the Massachusetts rules of the road so you can successfully pass your learner’s permit exam. Practice driving with a licensed driver in the car before you take your scheduled road test. Be sure you know how to use hand signals, how to turn the vehicle on, how to use directional signals, and the vehicle mirrors while driving. Driver’s Manuals are available at https://www.mass.gov/lists/drivers-manuals.

5. Bring an interpreter if possible: Customer service centers will have translation services available by telephone for your appointment. If you need an interpreter for your road test and have a friend, loved one, or someone else who can accompany you to translate, the RMV encourages you to bring them along. Otherwise, you can request an interpreter from the RMV when scheduling a road test.

6. Bring a licensed driver and a vehicle to your road test: All applicants must bring a licensed driver to their road test to comply with the rules for driving under a Learner’s Permit. You must also provide a vehicle with valid registration and valid inspection for the road test. You will not be able to take your road test if you do not bring a vehicle and a licensed driver to your appointment.

7. Beware of bad actors: The RMV cautions residents to beware of fraudulent websites and scams. The RMV is the only organization authorized to issue a driver’s license and collect fees. Customers needing credentials should never pay someone for an RMV appointment. There are no special brokers authorized to help you get an appointment or a license. Make sure that you pay fees only at Mass.Gov/myRMV or in person at an RMV location.

All applicants must additionally provide their social security number, date of birth, and proof of Massachusetts residency. The RMV now anticipates an influx of 405,000 new customers in the next six months.