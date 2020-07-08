Massachusetts Secretary of State working to prevent voter fraud with mail-in voting

“I Voted” stickers sit on a table, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Cambridge City Hall annex, on the first morning of early voting in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WWLP) – A lot of residents are concerned that mail-in voting will cause more cases of voter fraud so Secretary of State William Galvin is reassuring residents that the integrity of our election system will be protected.

The options that Massachusetts voters will have in the September Primary and November General election are to, vote in person on election day, vote early, or vote by mail.

There’s been speculation, however, that voting by mail may lead to voter fraud but Secretary Galvin said his office is taking steps to prevent that from happening.

“If it’s undeliverable to return it to us and right on the card it says illegal voting will be prosecuted, so I think we’re going to take a lot of precautions to make sure there’s no fraud,” Secretary Galvin said.

Currently, five states including, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, and Utah conduct their elections entirely by mail.

Secretary Galvin said the goal of mail-in voting is to increase voter participation and allow vulnerable residents to participate in the democratic process without putting their health at risk.