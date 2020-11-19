Massachusetts seeing higher COVID-19 case numbers than other New England states

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts has taken some aggressive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, but how do we stack up against the rest of the region?

At the start of November, Massachusetts had the highest case numbers in the region, even though we had some of the strictest regulations.

In the Commonwealth everyone above the age of 5 is required to wear a mask in public, indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people and a stay-at-home order is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Both Rhode Island and Connecticut share many of those public health restrictions but they are seeing significantly lower case numbers. For example, Massachusetts saw 10,000 new cases in early November, versus Connecticut, which saw 7,000, and Rhode Island which saw 4,000.

Something Governor Charlie Baker attributes to a lack of following directions.

“We don’t want to have to go back to the restrictions that we put in place last spring and we need everybody’s help to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Gov. Baker said.

States like Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine took a different approach to stop the spread. While they do have COVID-19 regulations in place, they chose a more targeted approach to restricting things like travel, gathering sizes, and even wearing masks.

