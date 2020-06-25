Massachusetts seeing less Covid-19 infections due to strict guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dr. Arenstein said protective measures and strict guidelines are the main reason the Northeast is now ahead of the game.

Particularly mask mandates. He said it is increasingly unlikely for the disease to be transmitted through infected surfaces.

Dr. Andrew Arenstein, Chief Physician Executive and Cheif Academic Officer of Baystate Health and Incident Commander for Coronavirus Response told 22News infection through the respiratory airway is common.

“But from all from what we’ve seen and all the data including our own on transmission, it suggests the vast majority of patients get this through respiratory pathway,” said Dr. Arenstein.

Dr. Arenstein continued to say that while the primary spread of the virus is through respiratory droplets, the droplets can only travel about six feet while airborne before they hit the ground, making masks and social distancing the best way to prevent spread.