Massachusetts seeing steady increase in COVID-19 cases

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second day in a row, Massachusetts set a single-day record of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Public Health reported over 7,600 new cases Friday, topping Thursday’s record by nearly 500 cases. Public health officials also reported more than 100,000 people got tested.

West Springfield was one of many communities that expanded testing sites around the holidays.

Mayor William Reichelt believes this helped contribute to a decrease in the state’s positive test rate, which dropped to just over 7 percent.

“It was great for the holidays to help combat it and lessen the impact of the holiday season. I think testing will be even better going forward,” Reichelt told 22News.

Mayor Reichelt adds that community testing will be available every Sunday at West Springfield High School from January 17 until February 28.