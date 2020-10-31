Massachusetts sees most new cases since mid-May

BOSTON (SHNS) – The latest resurgence of the coronavirus continued Friday when the Department of Public Health reported 1,488 new cases of COVID-19 and said the seven-day average of the positive test rate climbed again to 1.9 percent.

The 1,488 new cases reported Friday appears to be the newest cases reported in a single day since May 16, when DPH confirmed 1,512 cases. While the cases in May came from fewer than 13,000 tests, the new COVID-19 cases announced Friday came from tests of 20,248 first-time test takers.

DPH on Friday also announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 23 people. Since Feb. 1, 153,229 people have been infected with COVID-19 and 9,975 people have died since mid-March with test-confirmed or probable cases of the disease.

DPH said Friday that the seven-day average of the positive test rate increased to 1.9 percent, up from 0.8 percent about five weeks ago.

The number of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in Massachusetts increased by 10 from Thursday to Friday and stands at 571, DPH said.