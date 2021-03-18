Massachusetts sees no child fire deaths in two years

STOW (WWLP)–Massachusetts has reached a safety record with no child deaths from fire since March 16, 2019.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey attributes the new record to the 26 years of the Student Awareness of Fire Education Program (S.AF.E.). “Firefighters and classroom teachers have raised a fire safe generation of children by teaching key fire safety lessons in an age-appropriate manner that fits with the state’s curriculum frameworks,” said Ostroskey.

Of the 12 fire deaths this year 75% of the victims were over 65. People over 65 account for nearly half of all fire deaths in the state. Fire and burns risks for seniors include: cooking, smoking, home oxygen use, and electrical and heating dangers.

As a result, the state created the Senior SAFE Program to educate seniors and caregivers in an effort to reduce fire deaths among the senior population.