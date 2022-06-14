(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Senate continues to reject suspending the state’s gas tax, while Governor Charlie Baker remains open to the legislation.

22News heard from Governor Baker on where things stand right now.

House and Senate leaders have ruled out a suspension of the state’s gas tax as prices rise over $5 a gallon. but you have to go far to experience no tax on gas. Connecticut suspended its gas tax in April when Governor Ned Lamont signed emergency bipartisan legislation. That continues until June 30. In the meantime, Governor Baker continues to express his willingness to pause the 24-cents-per-gallon gas tax.

“I think Connecticut made a decision that worked for folks in Connecticut and it’s a decision that if we made it in Massachusetts I would sign it in a heartbeat. I think the most important thing we need to do is give people immediate relief because there’s no question that it’s tough,” said Governor Baker.

House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka both agree that the gas tax pause wouldn’t be effective. What Americans pay at the pump is subject to a number of factors, the most important of which is the price of crude oil, which is determined by global supply and demand.

As major markets around the world have banned Russian oil imports amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, the global energy market has tightened considerably, sending gas prices to record highs.

Governor Baker is hoping the legislature pass and sign a big tax cut bill by the end of the year.