CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beach season is underway on the East Coast which has leisure-seekers worried about a certain ocean predator.

Shark attacks do happen along the Massachusetts coast but experts say not often enough to worry. There have been just over 2,700 shark attacks world-wide over the last 30 years. About 10-percent are deadly.

In Massachusetts, there have only been 17 dating back to the first recorded shark attack of the coast of Sandwich in 1751. There have been five since 2016.

There are a number of interactive tools online showing the history of shark attacks and tracking sharks in the water right now. UMass researchers recently installed close to 30 shark-detecting buoys in the Bay.