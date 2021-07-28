Massachusetts Soldier’s body returned home

BRIGHTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The remains of a Massachusetts soldier were identified as late 24-year-old Lt. Thomas J. Redgate from Brighton, Massachusetts.

Following a summit between former President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea agreed to turn over fifty-five boxes allegedly reported to contain the remains of American forces killed during the Korean War.

The remains were identified by The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at Joint Base Perl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. Redgate’s identity was confirmed through the use anthropological analysis, and circumstantial evidence.

Redgate was a member of Battery A, 48th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. After his unit was attacked on December 11th, 1950, he was reported missing in action. Redgate will be buried Sept. 17, 2021, in Bourne, Massachusetts. He would have been approximately 95 years old.