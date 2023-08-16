SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer has proven to be a slow time for sports betting in Massachusetts.

The state gaming commission released its revenue report for July, about $294 million was wagered on sports. That’s down 11 percent from June when $332 million was wagered. The amount of tax collected was $5,812,041.

MGM Springfield reports $607,046 in wagers were settled in July.

Analysts say with more sports returning in August, there should be an increase in betting, which should translate to revenue and gaming taxes as well. The state has collected nearly one and a half billion dollars in taxes since casinos opened in Massachusetts.