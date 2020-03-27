1  of  2
Massachusetts state income tax deadline moved to July 15

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts state individual income tax filing and payment deadline has been pushed back to July 15 due to the coronavirus public health crisis.

Residents do not need to apply for the extension, it is automatic.

“In partnership with our colleagues in the Legislature, we are committed to providing this flexibility to taxpayers in a way that protects the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing that we have all worked hard to develop over the past several years,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

The federal government has already extended the deadline for filing taxes to July 15. Both federal and state taxes were originally due April 15.

Individuals with questions or concerns regarding taxes can contact the Massachusetts Department of Revenue at -617- 887-6367 or send a secure e-message through MassTaxConnect.

