BOSTON (WWLP) – A settlement has been reached after the Massachusetts State Police allegedly failed to provide effective communication for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, an agreement was reached with the Massachusetts State Police to resolve allegations that the agency failed to comply with its communications obligations for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“Every Massachusetts resident should be able to communicate clearly with law enforcement, whether they are crime victims, witnesses or perpetrators, or seeking assistance for potential civil remedies,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “Our residents include people who are deaf or hard of hearing. This agreement now ensures that the Massachusetts State Police comply with federal law, protect civil rights, and more effectively advance public safety for everyone in our District.”

The investigation stated that the state police did not have an ADA-compliant policy or procedures for effective communication with individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing. According to the agreement, the state police will implement the following: