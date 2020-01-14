Massachusetts State Police cruisers can now be tracked

Breaking News
(WWLP) – A new technology will allow Massachusetts State Police supervisors to track and locate thousands of department vehicles, as part of a series of reforms following the overtime scandal

Last week, State Police Colonel Christopher Mason demonstrated the new Automated Vehicle Locator system to members of the media. The locator is installed in nearly 3,000 cruisers and allows supervisors to instantly see the location of all MSP cruisers.  

Photo: Massachusetts State Police Facebook

State troopers will eventually gain access to the locator. 

“This capability provides for increased officer safety, enhanced command and control of Department assets during a critical incident, and greater supervision of personnel,” Col. Mason stated during last week’s media briefing. 

Col. Mason was joined by Trooper Corey Mackey, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, during the event. 

