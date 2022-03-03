NATICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was escorted to the hospital after flagging down a Trooper in Natick Tuesday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 8 a.m. Trooper Paul Dabene was on patrol during heavy traffic on the MassPike in Natick. He was flagged down by a driver stopped in the breakdown lane who said his wife was in labor.

Trooper Dabene escorted the husband and wife through traffic to Newton-Wellesley Hospital just in time to give birth. Trooper Dabene visited the hospital Wednesday to check on the couple and found mom, dad, and their new baby daughter are all doing well.