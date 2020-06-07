Massachusetts state police investigating body found in Connecticut River

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating another body that was recovered from the Connecticut River Saturday afternoon in Longmeadow.

Agawam Fire Lt. Michael DeFilipi told 22News, around 1:30 p.m., officers received a call from a jet skier who discovered a body floating in the river.

DeFilipi said after four hours, the deceased man was recovered in the CT river on the Longmeadow side past Six Flags. Agawam police gave the body to The Massachusetts State Police Department and Longmeadow police to further investigate.

22News contacted Longmeadow Police Captain Gary Fontaine who was able to tell us their department’s detective unit is working alongside state police to identify the body. No further information can be released at this time.

22News will keep you updated as more information is release.

MAP: Connecticut River in Massachusetts