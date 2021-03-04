Massachusetts State Police launches body-worn camera system

(WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police launched its body-worn camera system this week as troopers assigned to Troop F began training.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio, training will continue at Troop F over the next two weeks and they will be the first of the state police’s sections to be trained in and begin wearing the cameras.

Over the next few months the other five geographic Troops, the Special Operations Troop, and members of other divisions, such as Academy staff will begin training.

Troop F is headquartered at Logan International Airport and is responsible for providing police services and security for all Port Authority facilities and properties. Approximately 150 Department members holding the ranks of Trooper and Sergeant will be trained and equipped with body-worn cameras. Company officials are providing the training.

Additional sessions will be provided to supervisors, legal staff, and system administrators to prepare them for management and administration of the system.

“Our Body-Worn Camera system is the next step in the evolution of our officer safety and accountability initiatives,” Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the MSP, said. “The camera system will provide valuable digital evidence in our mission to hold perpetrators accountable and will record interactions between officers and the public – thus ensuring that officers maintain the level of professionalism we demand, protecting officers and the public alike from any inaccurate descriptions of an interaction, and assisting us in assessing the credibility of any complaints made against officers.”

The body worn camera system is one of several measures to improve officer safety and follows automated vehicle locator implementation which allows supervisors to quickly find the location of a trooper who may need assistance.

Procopio said Troop F was selected as the first Department section to be trained and equipped in the body-worn camera system because it operates out of a single barracks location.