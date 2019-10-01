Massachusetts State Police mourn the loss of Lt. Coulter

(WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police Detective Lieutenant William Coulter passed away Tuesday at age 68 after a brief illness.

“Detective Lieutenant Coulter was widely known in the law enforcement and charitable worlds, and, over the span of a State Police career that would have reached 45 years this November, earned the unwavering respect and admiration of countless people from all walks of life.” -Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio

According to Massachusetts State Police, Coulter was a graduate of the 59th Recruit Training Troop and joined the department in 1974. He spent many years as an investigator and combating gang violence. At the time of his passing, he was assigned to the Division of Investigative Services at General Headquarters.

Detective Lieutenant Coulter was a cancer survivor and more than once defied and overcame a dire prognosis. Having done so, he was fiercely devoted to using his own experience to help and support a great many fellow patients, both inside and outside the Department. Time and again, across all the years, he shared his hope, strength, and advice with countless people battling cancer whom he had met or heard about — many of whom he sought out after learning of their diagnosis. As well, he was one of the leading forces behind the Cops for Kids With Cancer charity, which provides financial support to families of children receiving cancer care. His energy and dedication to this part of his life’s journey knew no limits. -Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio

Coulter also had a passion for physical fitness. He completed more than 150 marathons and 20 triathlons, was an annual participant in the Boston Marathon, and organized participation among wounded veterans and State Police members.

The gym at State Police General Headquarters was named years ago in honor of William “Ironman” Coulter.

Services are still being arranged and more information will be released when the arrangements are finalized.