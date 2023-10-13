SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Barriers have been placed around the Capitol in Washington D.C. as Hamas calls for a ‘day of rage’ Friday.

A former Hamas leader is asking Muslims to take to the streets and deliver a message of anger in support of Palestinians. Massachusetts State Police say they remain vigilant and ready to respond to any threats as the conflict between Israel and Hamas could spread to cities worldwide.

State police spokesperson Dave Procopio said there are no specific or credible threats in Massachusetts related to the attack on Israel or the call for jihad by Hamas.

“The Massachusetts State Police maintain constant vigilance and a consistently high state of readiness to rapidly respond to developing threats, critical incidents, and requests for assistance. Additionally, our Fusion Center is in constant communication with our local, federal, and international law enforcement partners regarding potential threats, while our Watch Center monitors incidents across the state and region 24/7/365 to provide awareness to incident commanders and coordinate deployment of State Police assets as needed. At this time we are aware of no specific or credible threats in Massachusetts related to the attack on Israel or the call for jihad by terrorists, but as ever, we remain vigilant. We will continue to communicate with and advise our partners, including the ADL and other organizations of any potential threats. Additionally, we are prepared to support communities and educational institutions with protest and civil disorder response if needed. As always, we urge the public to call 911 to immediately report any suspicious person, object, or activity to law enforcement.” Dave Procopio – Director, Media Communications for Massachusetts State Police

