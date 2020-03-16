Massachusetts State Police remembering Trooper Thomas Clardy

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are honoring and remembering a trooper who was killed in the line of duty four years ago today.

Trooper Thomas Clardy was conducting a traffic stop on the Mass Pike in Charlton when he was struck and killed by a car that swerved into his cruiser on March 16, 2016.

Clardy was an 11-year veteran of the Massachusetts State Police and served in the United States Marine Corps. He left behind a wife and six children.

A judge sentenced David Njuguna to 5 to 7 years in prison in connection with Clardy’s death after he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, and operating to endanger.

End of Watch: Wednesday, March 16, 2016