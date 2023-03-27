MALDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police-issued rifle that was reported stolen last week has been located.

The rifle was located Sunday morning in the Greater Boston area. On Thursday, State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News a trooper’s cruiser was burglarized while parked in a garage in a residential complex in Malden.

State Police say there is no evidence the rifle was used in any subsequent crimes.

A preliminary investigation on Thursday found the cruiser was locked and the rifle was secured in a mount. It is believed the suspect forced entry into the cruiser. Police are still investigating the theft.