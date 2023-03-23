MALDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police-issued rifle was stolen from a police cruiser overnight in Malden.

State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News the cruiser was burglarized while parked in a garage in a residential complex in Malden. A preliminary investigation found the cruiser was locked and the rifle was secured in a mount. It is believed the suspect forced entry into the cruiser.

State Police say at this time there is no indication that the rifle has been used following the theft. Police are still investigating the theft.