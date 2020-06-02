Massachusetts State Police to help Boston PD keep order following violent protest

A police car burns, left rear, after being set on fire in Boston, Sunday, May 31, 2020, following a march and gathering to protest the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police will be in Boston to assist the Boston Police Department with keeping order and preventing crime Monday night.

This comes after two protests in the city Sunday night turned violent. At least seven Boston Police officers were taken to the hospital, many others were treated on site. Over 20 police cruisers were damaged and officers made more than 50 arrests.

Troopers will also be on duty at the State House MSP assets will also be available in every geographic Troop across the state to assist local police in responding to civil unrest if needed. Massachusetts State Police

Protestors in Boston joined thousands of others across the nation after a black man, 46-year-old George Floyd, was killed while in custody of four Minneapolis Police officers. Video footage of the incident shows a police officer place his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Two other officers can also be seen in another video also putting their body pressure on Floyd, causing him to become unconscious. Floyd was pronounced shortly after.

Protestors across the country are demanding justice for Floyd and other victims who’ve been killed by police, an end to police brutality and killings of African Americans.