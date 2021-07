WINTHROP, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police laid to rest one of their own Friday.

Those who knew retired Trooper David Green called him a humble and caring man. He was murdered by a gunman last week when he came out of his home in Winthrop to help others after hearing of a motor vehicle crash caused by the assailant.

He was buried in Winthrop Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Friday surrounded by his family, friends and colleagues.