Massachusetts State Police trooper passes away after being struck by car in 2018

BILLERICA, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper who was struck by a vehicle while conducting a motor vehicle stop in Billerica two years ago has passed away from his injuries.

State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said 58-year-old Thomas Devlin underwent many surgeries and “after a courageous battle,” the trooper succumbed to those injuries on Thursday.

Trooper Thomas Devlin upheld the highest ideals of the Massachusetts State Police: integrity, dedication to duty, and service to others. He loved and respected the job, and the job loved and respected him. Above all, he was utterly devoted to his family, and epitomized what it meant to be a loving husband and father. Trooper Devlin was known in the Department for his hard work, his rock-solid character, and his commitment to be being a reliable friend, co-worker, and public servant — a Trooper who could be counted on by his colleagues and the public. It was in service to the public, in the act of keeping our roads safe, that he gave his last, and the ultimate, sacrifice. We are lesser today for his loss and we will miss his smile. Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher S. Mason

In July 2018, Trooper Devlin was outside his cruiser conducting a motor vehicle stop on Route 3 in Billerica when he was struck by another vehicle. Trooper Devlin suffered serious injuries from the crash, according to Procopio.

The operator of the vehicle that struck Trooper Devlin, identified as a Haverhill man, was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.

Trooper Devlin was a member of the 66th Recruit training and graduated from the State Police Academy on December 6, 1985. For much of his career, he was assigned to the Concord Barracks.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

Funeral arrangements for Trooper Devlin have not been provided.