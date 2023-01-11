FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper is being recognized for his efforts to improve road safety among young drivers.

Trooper Peter Pollard, assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Traffic Programs Section, was recognized as a statewide “Traffic Safety Hero” through the AAA Northeast Community Traffic Safety Award program.

Pollard showed his commitment by presenting AAA Northeast’s community outreach program on impaired driving, “Shifting Gears: the Blunt Truth about Marijuana and Driving,” to high school students across the state over the past three years.

He was acknowledged for his ability to relate to students while sharing his experiences as a Drug Recognition Expert and witness to motor vehicle crashes, and explaining the state’s driving laws.

Trooper Pollard also played a role in an educational video on impaired driving targeting youth that AAA Northeast produced for the Registry of Motor Vehicles.