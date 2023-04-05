CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are warning residents of a phone call claiming to be troopers.

The hoax phone calls come from the Holden State Police Barracks with the number 508-829-4431. The person on the phone claims to be a State Trooper and says police have a warrant out for your arrest. However, State Police say no police department will call you to let you know you have an arrest warrant.

If you receive one of theses calls, you are asked to hang up and do not provide any information to the person.