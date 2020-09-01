Massachusetts State Primary expecting high turnout Tuesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday is the Massachusetts State Primary Election and it looks a little bit different this year due to COVID-19.

Despite these unprecedented times state officials estimate that this primary’s turnout could be the highest in 20 years. Secretary of State William Galvin predicts over one million people will vote.

Due to the pandemic, thousands of people will not be voting in person which is a first for any primary. If you didn’t send your ballot in the mail already it’s too late to do so, but you can still cast your vote by placing it in your city or town’s drop box before polls close.

In-person voting will be the same as in past years, but you’ll need to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

If you haven’t filled out the mail-in ballot that you requested and you want to vote in-person instead, you can bring your blank ballot with you to the polls and exchange it there.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and will stay open until 8 p.m.

Voting locations in West Springfield are shuffling around a bit. Voters in precincts 3-8 are voting at West Springfield High School instead of their normal polling locations. Voters in precincts 1 & 2 are voting at the First Church on Park Street Instead of the Senior Center, which is closed.

To find your polling location visit the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website and type in your address to show where you should vote.