STONEHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper was killed when her cruiser was struck by a tanker truck along Interstate 93 in Stoneham late Thursday night.

According to State Police Col. Christopher Mason, Trooper Tamar Bucci, 34, a two-year veteran of the department, was pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston following the crash.

Mason says it appears Bucci was trying to approach a driver in distress, when her cruiser was struck by the tanker truck. Good Samaritans, emergency personnel, and Stoneham police had attempted to help her before she was taken to the hospital, but she did not survive.

Bucci had recently been assigned to the State Police’s Medford barracks, and previously had been assigned to the Brookfield barracks.

Mason said that the tanker truck driver was not injured, and is cooperating with the investigation.

Bucci is the 22nd state trooper to die in the line-of-duty in the history of the Massachusetts State Police.