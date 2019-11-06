Breaking News
Health officials confirm third vaping-illness related death in Massachusetts
Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: Red Sox Winter Weekend details to be announced Wednesday

Massachusetts State Trooper presented with late mothers badge

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Massachusetts State Police)

(WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Trooper was pinned with her late Mother’s Badge on Monday morning.

Trooper Stephanie Devlin lost her mother, Donna, when she was 16 months old.

Stephanie is a graduate of the 83rd Recruit Training Troop that graduated on January 24, 2018, and is currently assigned to Crime Scene Services. Her mother was also assigned to Crime Scene Services and was a graduate of the 63rd Recruit Training Troop.

Stephanie didn’t know why Colonel Kerry Gilpin wanted to meet with her and was surprised when she saw her father, Lieutenant James Devlin of the State Police Division of Homeland Security and State Police Major Joseph King also there.

Gilpin presented Stephanie with her mother’s badge, number 776 a touching tribute Stephanie will be able to carry on in honor of her mother.

  • (Massachusetts State Police)
  • (Massachusetts State Police)
  • (Massachusetts State Police)
  • (Massachusetts State Police)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories