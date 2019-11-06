Massachusetts State Trooper presented with late mothers badge

(WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Trooper was pinned with her late Mother’s Badge on Monday morning.

Trooper Stephanie Devlin lost her mother, Donna, when she was 16 months old.

Stephanie is a graduate of the 83rd Recruit Training Troop that graduated on January 24, 2018, and is currently assigned to Crime Scene Services. Her mother was also assigned to Crime Scene Services and was a graduate of the 63rd Recruit Training Troop.

Stephanie didn’t know why Colonel Kerry Gilpin wanted to meet with her and was surprised when she saw her father, Lieutenant James Devlin of the State Police Division of Homeland Security and State Police Major Joseph King also there.

Gilpin presented Stephanie with her mother’s badge, number 776 a touching tribute Stephanie will be able to carry on in honor of her mother.