Massachusetts State Universities to welcome students back on campus in September

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Universities will welcome students back on campus in September for on-campus classes and residence life this upcoming fall semester.

In an email to 22News Thursday, the university system said all nine state universities intend to repopulate their residence halls and offer an on-campus experience for students while following state and federal Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Because the state universities have very few large lecture-style classes, and maintain low student-to-faculty ratios, we are confident our campuses will be able to provide students some level of in-classroom instruction,” said Vincent Pedone, executive director of the State Universities Council of Presidents. “Our campuses are well-positioned to adapt to gathering size limitations and social distancing requirements while providing the high-quality and affordable programming that is our hallmark.”

The universities include Bridgewater State University, Fitchburg State University, Framingham State University, Salem State University, Westfield State University, Worcester State University, the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston, and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay.

They serve more than 52,000 students in the Commonwealth each year altogether.

All nine state universities moved from large in-person classroom sizes to remote learning in March to prevent the spread of the virus. They intend to resume face-to-face coursework beginning in September after phase three of the governors reopening plan goes into effect.

Pedone added that the all-in cost for tuition, fees, room, and board is below the cost of peer institutions in the northeast.

The universities are still accepting admissions and residence hall applications through the summer and will be releasing more detailed safe return plans in the coming days and weeks.