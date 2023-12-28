SUDBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – After two credit card skimmers were discovered at a grocery store on Christmas Eve in Sudbury, the company has discovered more skimmers at other locations.

According to Roche Bros. Supermarket, credit card skimmers have now been found at five of the company’s locations:

Sudbury Farms, Sudbury

Sudbury Farms, Needham

Brothers Marketplace, Weston

Roche Bros. Supermarket, Wellesley

Roche Bros. Supermarket, Natick

On Christmas Eve, an employee at Sudbury Farms in Sudbury was checking one of the self-checkout lanes when they discovered a skimmer. A second skimmer was then found on another self-checkout lane.

Following an investigation at other grocery store locations, the company found card skimmers at four more locations. Roche Bros. Supermarket says customers that shopped and used self-checkout lanes at these grocery stores on or before Christmas Eve may have been impacted. However, at this time there has been no reports of compromised customer data.

While card skimmers are typically found on outdoor card readers like gas stations and ATM machines, in the last few months, police and stores have also seen an increase in card skimmers found inside store registers in Massachusetts.

How to detect a card skimmer

Before putting in your card to a reader, the FBI says there are some easy and effective ways to protect your information. Be sure to inspect the reader and look for any loose parts, crooked pieces, or any damage. Scratches or damage to adhesive tape can also be indicators that it has been tampered with. If you give the skimmer a light shake and it feels loose, tell an employee.

Some skimmers are also associated with hidden cameras. When you go to put in your PIN, block the keypad with your hand to prevent it from being seen by anyone. Be wary of using an ATM machine in high tourist areas as they are also popular spots for card skimmers.

If your card isn’t returned from the machine after a transaction after hitting cancel, contact your financial institute immediately.