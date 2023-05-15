WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A doctor in Massachusetts was reprimanded by the Board of Registration in Medicine after a patient died.

The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine announced Monday it has taken disciplinary action against the medical license of Darius M. Ameri, M.D. on May 11th. According to a news release from the Board, a jury verdict found Dr. Ameri was grossly negligent when performing surgery on a patient who died two days later.

In a Final Decision & Order, the Board reprimanded Dr. Ameri’s medical license. Dr. Ameri was first licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts on March 23, 1987. He currently practices medicine at Winchester Hospital.

The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine licenses more than 40,000 physicians, osteopaths and acupuncturists. The Board was created in 1894 to “protect the public health and safety by setting standards for the practice of medicine and ensuring that doctors who practice in the Commonwealth are appropriately qualified and competent.”