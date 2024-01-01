WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts rolls out its first state tax cut in 20 years, to kick off 2024.

Tax relief worth hundreds of millions of dollars is coming thanks to a law signed by Gov. Maura Healey in October. State officials say the entire tax relief package will cost $561 million this year and more than $1 billion starting in 2027.

It’s a part of a billion dollar spending package that includes expanded child and family tax credit,

as well as increases to the rental deduction and the senior circuit breaker tax credit. Refundable tax Credits will increase from $180 per dependent child, disabled adult or senior to $310 for 2023 and $440 for 2024. The senior circuit breaker credit is to increase from $1,200 to $2,400. The cap on the rental deduction is also to go from $3,000 to $4,000.

22News spoke with a local tax expert about what these changes will mean for famlies.”An additional credit or a deduction is going to put more money in their pocket and is going to give them more disposable income hopefully and help their family situation,” said Ray Maagero of Liberty Tax.

You can expect to see these benefits when you file for your tax return this year. The deadline to file your taxes is April 17th.

