CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend’s sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity for anyone who’s looking to make a large purchase for their home.

If shoppers buy something that is over $2,500, they will be charged sales tax on the entire amount. However, clothing is an exception; clothing items under $175 are always exempt from sales tax. If shoppers buy a clothing item during the tax-free weekend that’s over $2,500 the amount over $175 is subject to tax.

Items up to $2,500 Exempt from 6.25% Massachuetts sales tax

Sales Tax Holiday Frequently Asked Questions

What retail items do not qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption?

The following items are still taxable and do not qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption:

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Telecommunications services

Gas

Steam

Electricity

Tobacco products

Marijuana or marijuana products

Alcoholic beverages, and

Any single item whose price is more than $2,500.

What about internet sales? Do those sales qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption?

Yes. An item will qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption if you order and pay for an eligible item over the internet:

On the sales tax holiday and

During Eastern Daylight Time.

No sales tax is due on that purchase, even if delivery of the item occurs after the sales tax holiday weekend.

What about layaway sales?

Layaway sales do not qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption.

Do rentals qualify for the sales tax holiday?

If you rent an item that qualifies for the sales tax holiday exemption, you can use the sales tax holiday for rentals of up to 30 days.

Exempt rentals do not include:

motor vehicles or

motorboats.

However, the rental must be paid for in full on the holiday weekend.

Do all retailers have to participate in the sales tax holiday?

Yes. All businesses must take part in the sales tax holiday if the business:

Normally makes taxable sales of tangible property in Massachusetts or to purchasers in Massachusetts and

Is open for business on August 13 and 14.

Limitations

Is there a limit to the retail value to which the sales tax holiday exemption applies?

Yes. The sales tax holiday exemption is limited to eligible sales of items costing $2,500 or less.

What if I spend more than $2,500 on an item?

If you spend more than $2,500 on an item, the entire amount paid for the item is subject to sales tax, not just the amount that exceeds that threshold.

Is there an exemption on clothing?

Yes. An item of clothing is generally exempt from the sales tax unless the item costs more than $175.

For items that cost more than $175, only the amount over $175 is subject to tax.

On the sales tax holiday, if the price of an item of clothing is less than or equal to $2,500, the entire amount is not subject to tax.

On the sales tax holiday, if the price of an item of clothing is more than $2,500, the first $175 is not subject to tax but the rest would be.

What if I purchase multiple items that each cost $2,500 or less, but the total price exceeds $2,500? Are all items eligible for the sales tax holiday exemption?

If the price of each individual item is $2,500 or less,

you can purchase as many items as you want together, tax-free, even if all the items added together cost more than $2,500.

A business has advertised that a purchase I made prior to the sales tax holiday weekend can be canceled and re-booked on the holiday. Can I do that and avoid paying sales tax?

No. You can’t cancel your prior purchase and re-book the purchase on the sales tax holiday weekend to avoid the sales tax if you:

Put down a deposit on,

Prepaid for or

Otherwise promised to pay for an eligible item prior to the sales tax holiday weekend.

Do I have to take home an item I purchase on the sales tax holiday weekend for that purchase to qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption?

No. If you pay for the item in full on the sales tax holiday weekend, you can arrange for delivery of the item after the sales tax holiday weekend.

After the sales tax holiday

What happens if I exchange or return an item once the sales tax holiday has ended?

No tax is due even if the exchange is made after the holiday. You will not be subject to the tax retroactively.

What do I do if I find that I was charged sales tax on an eligible item purchased during the sales tax holiday?

If you were charged tax in error, the business that you bought your item from is responsible for giving you a refund of the tax you paid.

To determine the amount of your refund, you should provide the business with your:

Receipt or

Other proof of purchase.

What happens if I am a retailer that accidentally collects sales tax this weekend?

Any sales or use tax erroneously collected on the sales tax holiday weekend must be remitted to DOR.

If a customer seeks a refund of tax collected in error from you, you must refund the tax to the customer. If you have already remitted the tax to DOR, you may file an amended return to recover amounts refunded to customers.

How do I report exempt sales on my August return?

On your August Sales and Use Tax Return, you will report the amount of tax not charged on items during the Sales Tax Holiday as “Exempt Sales” [Line 2].