LEXINGTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A fourth-grade teacher from Lexington has been named 2024 Teacher of the Year.

De’Shawn C. Washington is a fourth-grade inclusion teacher at Maria Hastings Elementary School in Lexington. The announcement was made on Friday during an assembly at the school by Education Secretary Patrick A. Tutwiler and Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley.

“Mr. Washington represents the very best of our educators. He helps students learn leadership and conflict resolution skills, all while emphasizing the joy of learning,” said Lt. Governor Driscoll. “We are grateful for his hard work and for the work that all of our teachers do every day.”

According to a news release sent to 22News, this is the first time a black man has received the honor and is the fourth teacher from Lexington to have won the award. He is now entered as a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

The finalists for the award were:

Maggie Hillman, a fifth-grade math teacher at Roxbury Preparatory Charter School in Boston;

Katie Lee Mansfield, an art teacher at Framingham High School, Framingham Public Schools; and

Luisa Sparrow, a special education teacher at Oliver Hazard Perry K-6 School, Boston Public Schools.

Semifinalists were:

Jessica Fuller, a music teacher at Plymouth Community Intermediate School, Plymouth Public Schools;

Ashley Jean, a seventh-grade history/social studies teacher at Parker Middle School, Chelmsford Public Schools;

Sarah Monica, a preschool teacher at Little Colonials Preschool at Shrewsbury High School, Shrewsbury Public Schools;

Erin Nerlino, an English language arts teacher at King Philip Regional High School, King Philip Regional School District;

Matthew Stanton, a history/social studies teacher at Wareham High School, Wareham Public Schools; and

Nathan Whitfield, a math teacher at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, Cambridge Public Schools.