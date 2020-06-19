1  of  2
Breaking News
State: All Holyoke Soldiers’ Home veterans with Covid-19 have recovered Part of I-90 W in Russell closed due to tractor-trailer crash

Massachusetts Teachers Association calling for change in public schools

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Teachers Association is calling for major changes in public education.

This would include more funding, especially for low-income school districts and for students with disabilities.

In addition to Covid-19 health and safety protocols, the MTA is demanding funding to help change the school curriculum to counter institutional racism.

Educators are having the conversation about how our curriculum has to change to be actively anti-racist, reflect the identities and the history of our students of color to lift them up, and affirm them.

The MTA always wants MCAS testing eliminated saying it narrows the curriculum of schools.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today