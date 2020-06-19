Massachusetts Teachers Association calling for change in public schools

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Teachers Association is calling for major changes in public education.

This would include more funding, especially for low-income school districts and for students with disabilities.

In addition to Covid-19 health and safety protocols, the MTA is demanding funding to help change the school curriculum to counter institutional racism.

Educators are having the conversation about how our curriculum has to change to be actively anti-racist, reflect the identities and the history of our students of color to lift them up, and affirm them.

The MTA always wants MCAS testing eliminated saying it narrows the curriculum of schools.