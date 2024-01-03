HOPKINTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A 19-year-old woman has died after a single-car crash in Hopkinton on Tuesday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers were sent to a single-car crash and vehicle fire in the median of I-495 northbound around mile marker 55.2 in Hopkinton. When officers arrived, they found a 2012 Nissan Altima in flames.

The driver of the Nissan, a 19-year-old Franklin woman, died from the incident.

The crash is being investigated by the State Police-Millbury Barracks with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County, MassDOT, and The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.