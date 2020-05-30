Massachusetts to end sale of flavored tobacco products starting June 1

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts will no longer sell flavored tobacco starting June first according to Governor Baker.

In a news release sent to 22News, Governor Baker has signed a bill that will prohibit the sale of all flavor tobacco products including mint and menthol flavors, e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco, and cigars. The bill has also taxed e-cigarettes at 75 percent of wholesale and improve access to cessation services.

Marc Hyovitz, the state’s director of government relations for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network believes keeping tobacco off the shelves is a huge win for Massachusetts. “Not only does it protect kids from starting on the path to a lifetime of tobacco addiction, but it protects population groups that we know Big Tobacco continually and intentionally targets with aggressive advertising campaigns and other predatory tactics including African Americans, Latinos, and the LGBTQ community,” Hymovitz added.

For many years, Hymovitz states the tobacco industry has made efforts to appeal to kids and communities of color through the promotion of flavored tobacco products. Removing the product will help prevent future generations from a lifetime of addiction.