Massachusetts travelers face restrictions; 3 nursing homes get warnings

Massachusetts

by: Steve LeBlanc and Mark Pratt

Posted: / Updated:

Massachusetts coronavirus. (Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash/Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay)

BOSTON (AP) — Thousands of travelers to Massachusetts have begun filling out forms required to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. On Saturday, the state began requiring visitors to comply with a new order mandating they quarantine for 14 days or face a $500-per-day fine.

Also in Massachusetts, the state Medicaid program has issued termination notices to three private nursing homes for allegedly failing to meet care expectations during the pandemic.

Hermitage Healthcare in Worcester, Town and Country Health Care Center in Lowell, and Wareham Healthcare received the notices Monday.

The notices are the first step in being eliminated from MassHealth, which could close the facilities. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today